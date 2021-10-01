Nightclubs reopen at midnight on Friday...

The long-awaited moment has arrived: after 18 months of forced closure, nightclubs will open doors to excited party-goers at midnight this Friday.

Clubs and discos across the country have been making preparations for the grand re-opening with many venues selling out tickets long ahead of the first October weekend.

Those wishing to enter must show a valid Covid Safe Ticket (CST) and owners must ensure good air quality and ventilation. And for anyone who doesn’t fancy a long queue or was unable to get a ticket, dancing is now again permitted in cafes.

Closing times that had previously been set for 01 AM have now been lifted, allowing night shops, events, and hospitality venues to stay open much later, should they wish. This relaxation allows closing times to be harmonised across the night sector.

From 1 October in Belgium, the CST will be mandatory for indoor events with 500 or more people and outdoor events with 750 or more people. Importantly, the use of the CST allows events to take place without the need to wear face masks or to apply social distancing measures.

However, following decisions taken in September’s Consultative Committee, the threshold for the CST to be used will be lower in Brussels where it will be required for indoor events with 50 or more people and outdoor events with 200 or more people.

For more information about the specific changes to coronavirus measures coming into force on 1 October, see here.

