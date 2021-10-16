Namur Marathon relaunches after two years on hold

The next edition of the Namur Marathon will take place on April 24, 2022, its organisers announced on Friday, as they also opened registrations.

Launched in 2018, the marathon in the Walloon capital had to be cancelled in 2020 due to the health crisis and was transformed into a virtual race in 2021.

Next year will mark the return of this event, which attracted some 3,500 participants in its first two editions, marathon and half-marathon combined, Belga News Agency reports.

In 2022, the organisers are hoping to do at least as well in terms of attendance and have gone to great lengths to offer an even better event. Participants can register at the website www.marathonnamur.com.

The biggest change since the last edition concerns the route. The marathon will start from neighbourhood “Dave” and the half-marathon from Profondeville. Both will end at Place d’Armes, in the centre of Namur. As a bonus, concerts and entertainment are also planned accompany the event.