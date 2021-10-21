   
Belgium in Brief: Equal Opportunity To Dance
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 21 October, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: Equal Opportunity To Dance...
Farmer discovers cocaine in banana boxes bought in...
Changes to speed cameras increase likelihood of a...
Nightlife testing centre opens in central Brussels on...
Covid Safe Ticket targeted by legal action...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Changes to speed cameras increase likelihood of a ticket
    2
    Covid Safe Ticket targeted by legal action
    3
    Why Belgium is regulating sex work
    4
    Coronavirus: Average infections up by more than 50% from last week
    5
    ‘We’re running dry’: Brussels teacher shortage reaches critical levels
    Share article:

    Belgium in Brief: Equal Opportunity To Dance

    Thursday, 21 October 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Credit: Canva

    There’s a phrase where I’m from, more often said in jest nowadays, but it came to my mind this morning:

    “Ye dancin’?” (Are you dancing?), one person will ask.
    “Ye askin’?” (Are you asking?), the other will reply.

    Then, presumably, they have a dance.

    Why am I bringing up an obscure Glaswegian expression in a newsletter about Belgium? Well, firstly because I’ve not talked about Scotland in a while, but also because the topic of dancing and covid came up and this phrase seemed to fit.

    A new coronavirus testing centre is opening on Place Poelaert so that anyone can come and enjoy the nightlife of Brussels, even if they don’t have a Covid Safe Ticket.

    The centre offers rapid tests, is open until midnight, and in theory, could be the lifeline to those who lack a covid pass to get to where they want to.

    So will this just become a normal part of going out for those who don’t have the pass (for whatever reason)? Will the checklist for a night out be forever altered?

    Clean clothes? Check
    A pre-drink? Check
    Taxi booked? Check
    Phone, keys, wallet…mask? Check
    CST? No? Ah, no worries, we’ll stop by the centre.

    Ye dancin’?
    Aye (yes), but just let me stop by Place Poelaert.

    Let @johnstonjules know (or email me j.johnston@brusselstimes.com

    BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee. 

    Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:



    1. Changes to speed cameras increase likelihood of a ticket

    Changes to the way speed cameras work in Flanders and Wallonia will increase the likelihood of receiving a ticket when cars pass them above the limit, according to De Standaard. Read More.

    2. Why Belgium is regulating sex work

    In Belgium, as almost anywhere around the world, sex workers face stigma and prosecution. But they have become increasingly vocal in recent years, as they have demanded basic legal rights. Now politicians are starting to listen.

    3. Parliament demands a toilet plan for Brussels

    The majority parties in the Brussels Parliament have drafted a resolution asking the government to tackle the lack of free, accessible and clean public toilets in the city. Here’s more.

    4. Covid Safe Ticket targeted by legal action

    It is less than a week that the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) has been required to participate in many social activities such as entering bars or restaurants, but already it is the object of a legal complaint, Le Soir reported on Thursday. Read More.

    5. Cycling traffic officially added to VRT’s traffic bulletin

    Usually a list of updates for drivers on busy roads, traffic bulletins will now include the latest travel news for cyclists in Belgium, VRT announced this week. Read more.

    6. Mandatory vaccine for carers: employers call for sanctions

    In a notice submitted by the National Council for Work (CNT), employers have called for heavy penalties for healthcare workers who refuse to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, l’Echo reported on Wednesday. Read more.

    7. Farmer discovers cocaine in banana boxes bought in Brussels

    A Flemish farmer who purchased boxes of bananas at the market in Brussels on Tuesday came home to discover large amounts of cocaine packed among the produce, according to reporting from De Standaard. Here’s more. 

    Latest news

    Farmer discovers cocaine in banana boxes bought in Brussels
    A Flemish farmer who purchased boxes of bananas at the market in Brussels on Tuesday came home to discover large amounts of cocaine packed among the ...
    Changes to speed cameras increase likelihood of a ticket
    Changes to the way speed cameras work in Flanders and Wallonia will increase the likelihood of receiving a ticket when cars pass them above the ...
    Nightlife testing centre opens in central Brussels on Friday
    A new coronavirus testing centre set up by the Brussels By Night Federation will open on Place Poelaert in Brussels on Friday, aiming to administer ...
    Covid Safe Ticket targeted by legal action
    It is less than a week that the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) has been required to participate in many social activities such as entering bars or ...
    Why Belgium is regulating sex work
    After decades of confusing rules and hypocritical policy, Belgium is finally regulating sex work by removing prostitution from the criminal law. ...
    Parliament demands a toilet plan for Brussels
    The majority parties in the Brussels Parliament have drafted a resolution asking the government to tackle the lack of free, accessible and clean ...
    Coronavirus: Average infections up by more than 50% from last week
    Between 11 and 17 October, an average of 3,249 people were infected with Covid-19 every day in Belgium, according to figures from the Sciensano ...
    Up to 100 km/h winds expected across Belgium on Wednesday night
    Gusts of up to 100 km/h are expected across Belgium on Wednesday night, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI), which has issued a ...
    Cycling traffic officially added to VRT’s traffic bulletin
    Usually a list of updates for drivers on busy roads, traffic bulletins will now include the latest travel news for cyclists in Belgium, VRT announced ...
    MEPs call for European strategy to protect workers from asbestos
    Members of the European Parliament are calling on the Commission to create a strategy for removing all abestos from buildings in order to reduce the ...
    Mandatory vaccine for carers: employers call for sanctions
    In a notice submitted by the National Council for Work (CNT), employers have called for heavy penalties for healthcare workers who refuse to receive ...
    Police pension protest blocks several Brussels crossroads
    On Wednesday, around 350 police officers expressed their dissatisfaction about the unclear pension scheme, low salaries and politicised police unions ...