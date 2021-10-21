Belgium in Brief: Equal Opportunity To Dance...

There’s a phrase where I’m from, more often said in jest nowadays, but it came to my mind this morning:

“Ye dancin’?” (Are you dancing?), one person will ask.

“Ye askin’?” (Are you asking?), the other will reply.

Then, presumably, they have a dance.

Why am I bringing up an obscure Glaswegian expression in a newsletter about Belgium? Well, firstly because I’ve not talked about Scotland in a while, but also because the topic of dancing and covid came up and this phrase seemed to fit.

A new coronavirus testing centre is opening on Place Poelaert so that anyone can come and enjoy the nightlife of Brussels, even if they don’t have a Covid Safe Ticket.

The centre offers rapid tests, is open until midnight, and in theory, could be the lifeline to those who lack a covid pass to get to where they want to.

So will this just become a normal part of going out for those who don’t have the pass (for whatever reason)? Will the checklist for a night out be forever altered?

Clean clothes? Check

A pre-drink? Check

Taxi booked? Check

Phone, keys, wallet…mask? Check

CST? No? Ah, no worries, we’ll stop by the centre.

Ye dancin’?

Aye (yes), but just let me stop by Place Poelaert.

Changes to the way speed cameras work in Flanders and Wallonia will increase the likelihood of receiving a ticket when cars pass them above the limit, according to De Standaard. Read More.

In Belgium, as almost anywhere around the world, sex workers face stigma and prosecution. But they have become increasingly vocal in recent years, as they have demanded basic legal rights. Now politicians are starting to listen.

The majority parties in the Brussels Parliament have drafted a resolution asking the government to tackle the lack of free, accessible and clean public toilets in the city. Here’s more.

It is less than a week that the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) has been required to participate in many social activities such as entering bars or restaurants, but already it is the object of a legal complaint, Le Soir reported on Thursday. Read More.

Usually a list of updates for drivers on busy roads, traffic bulletins will now include the latest travel news for cyclists in Belgium, VRT announced this week. Read more.

In a notice submitted by the National Council for Work (CNT), employers have called for heavy penalties for healthcare workers who refuse to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, l’Echo reported on Wednesday. Read more.

A Flemish farmer who purchased boxes of bananas at the market in Brussels on Tuesday came home to discover large amounts of cocaine packed among the produce, according to reporting from De Standaard. Here’s more.