   
Belgium in Brief: Whisky Business
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 10 November, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: Whisky Business...
‘Still too early’ to take new federal measures,...
Confirmed: Belgium gives extra shot to all those...
Marc Van Ranst criticised for dancing at Covid-Safe...
More than 8,000 Covid-19 cases reported on daily...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Hospitals have to free up even more ICU beds for Covid-19 patients
    2
    Mediamarkt cyber attack: hackers demand $50 million in Bitcoin
    3
    People who show fake Covid Safe Ticket or PLF now risk prison sentence
    4
    Teleworking ‘absolutely necessary’ to avoid stricter measures
    5
    Brussels announces measures for expanded Christmas festivities
    Share article:

    Belgium in Brief: Whisky Business

    Wednesday, 10 November 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Credit: The Brussels Times/ Gordon & MacPhail/Canva

    Enough of Covid, there’s plenty on that below. Today’s topic is both intoxicating and comes with an astounding price tag: whisky.

    Why? Because two bottles of the oldest single malt whisky in the world have been sold by a local store in West Flanders for €93,000 per bottle.

    There’s no getting away from it, that is an eye-watering high price for a dose of Scotland’s finest. But it also has me wondering what you would do with that whisky once you buy it.

    Look at it? Show it to people? Post photos of it dressed up for Halloween? Because having paid such a mind-boggling price, I can’t quite imagine drinking the prized spirit. And that makes me sad.

    I wonder where the line is between collectable and unattainable?

    Perhaps it’s growing up surrounded by relatives partial to a dram or two – a custom I’ve adopted in adult life – but I can’t see a world where a drink isn’t meant for drinking.

    So I want to hear from you, collectors of Belgium and beyond. What would you do if you had this bottle? What’s your collectable?

    Let @johnstonjules know (or email me j.johnston@brusselstimes.com). 

    BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee. 

    Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:



    1. ‘Still too early’ to take new federal measures, says Verlinden

    Even though the coronavirus figures in Belgium are rising again, it is “still too early” for the federal government to take extra measures, says Interior Affairs Minister Annelies Verlinden. Read More.

    2. Brussels announces measures for expanded Christmas festivities

    Grand Place during the Christmas festivities. Credit: Plaisirs d’Hiver

    Brussels has announced the coronavirus measures for the 20th edition of its annual “Winter Wonders” celebrations, as it cautiously hopes celebrations will go ahead despite the worsening Covid-19 situation. Read more.

    3. Marc Van Ranst criticised for dancing at Covid-Safe party

    A video of Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst dancing at a party in the Moroccan consulate in Hoboken, Antwerp, has circulated in Belgian media this week, prompting criticism that the expert was not following the rules. Here’s more.

    4. Confirmed: Belgium gives extra shot to all those vaccinated with J&J

    On Wednesday morning, Belgium’s Health Ministers gave the green light to offer all those who were initially vaccinated with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson jab an extra shot. Read more.

    5. People who show fake Covid Safe Ticket or PLF now risk prison sentence

    People who use a fake Covid Safe Ticket (CST) or Passenger Location Form (PLF) in Belgium will immediately be summoned to the correctional court and risk a prison sentence from now on. Read more.

    6. On this day in Brussels: The Unknown Soldier

    On this day in 1922, five coffins were lined up in the first class waiting room at Bruges station. They contained the remains of five unknown Belgian soldiers dug up from five different war cemeteries. Read more.

    7. Mediamarkt cyber attack: hackers demand $50 million in Bitcoin

    An international report by insurer Hiscox showed last May that more than four in ten (or 42%) Belgian companies were hit by at least one cyber attack in the past year. Here’s more.

    Latest news

    ‘Still too early’ to take new federal measures, says Verlinden
    Even though the coronavirus figures in Belgium are rising again, it is "still too early" for the federal government to take extra measures, says ...
    Confirmed: Belgium gives extra shot to all those vaccinated with J&J
    On Wednesday morning, Belgium's Health Ministers gave the green light to offer all those who were initially vaccinated with the single-dose Johnson ...
    Marc Van Ranst criticised for dancing at Covid-Safe party
    A video of Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst dancing at a party in the Moroccan consulate in Hoboken, Antwerp, has circulated in Belgian media this ...
    More than 8,000 Covid-19 cases reported on daily basis
    Every day, more than 8,000 coronavirus infections are being recorded in Belgium on average, as the epidemiological situation continues to worsen. ...
    On this day in Brussels: The Unknown Soldier
    On this day in 1922, five coffins were lined up in the first class waiting room at Bruges station. They contained the remains of five unknown Belgian ...
    Dour announces week-long festival in 2022
    Fans of the Belgian alternative music festival Dour will be able to celebrate for a whole week when the festival returns in 2022 after a 2-year ...
    Belgium’s newest princess joins Dancing with the Stars
    Princess Delphine of Saxe-Coburg will participate in the third season of "Dancing with the Stars", broadcast on the Dutch-language channel Play4, in ...
    Hospitals have to free up even more ICU beds for Covid-19 patients
    Hospitals have been asked to reserve one-third of their intensive care beds for coronavirus patients within two weeks to cope with the influx of ...
    Poland-Belarus border: EU sidelined in escalating humanitarian conflict
    The European Commission issued on Monday evening a strong warning to Belarus to stop putting people's lives at risk in by misusing migrants to put ...
    World’s oldest whisky sold for €93,000 per bottle in Belgian shop
    Two bottles of the oldest single malt Scotch Whisky in the world, which sat in a barrel for 80 years, have been sold by a local store in West ...
    Mediamarkt cyber attack: hackers demand $50 million in Bitcoin
    Since Monday morning, the European branches of German company Mediamarkt have been dealing with a cyber attack. Now RTL Nieuws reports that the ...
    Train punctuality at lowest level in two years
    Domestic trains running on time in Belgium reached a two-year low of 89.6% in October, according to data shared on Monday by railway manager ...