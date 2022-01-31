Belgian Music Fund releases call for projects from new artists

Credit: Belga

On Monday, the Belgian Music Fund (FBM) has made its third call for projects to support new artists and their recordings. The selected projects will be funded to the tune of up to €7,500.

Musicians, regardless of their age or musical genre, can submit a request for support provided they can show at least one piece that has already been composed and is ready for recording and a release planned between 1 July and 31 December 2022. The selected projects will be announced in May.

Applications can be submitted until 28 February on the King Baudouin website, where full selection criteria can also be found.

“Concert fees are the main source of income for many musicians. The coronavirus crisis has removed this and it is incredibly difficult to get by on only other revenue sources such as copyrights, neighbouring rights and physical sales. It is therefore vital to invest in creating and producing new music,” the FBM said.

Created at the initiative of the artists’ association FACIR – the Belgian musician’s federation – Fund Belgian Music was launched in 2020 to support Belgian artists recording new pieces. The fund has helped more than 100 artists since its creation and has distributed an estimated €250,000. More than 700 applications were submitted during the first two calls for projects.

Funding for the FBM comes from donations made by companies, music lovers and artists. Donations can be made on the King Baudouin website.