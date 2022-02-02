Belgian Olympic skeleton racer gets room in Olympic village after all

Kim Meylemans. Credit: Belga

After a lot of uncertainty regarding quarantining before the Olympic Winter Games, Belgian skeleton racer Kim Meylemans will now get her own room in the Olympic Village in Beijing after all, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said so.

The IOC is not happy with how the Chinese authorities have treated Meylemans, and she will now be monitored further in the next seven days under the so-called ‘close-contacts policy’ as described in the Beijing 2022 Playbook.

“This means that she will be allowed to train on the track, but in isolation. She will stay in the village separately in a single room for this period and be tested twice a day,” the BOIC explained in a press release.

On Wednesday morning, Meylemans was allowed to leave her quarantine hotel in Beijing after three negative Covid-19 tests, after she tested positive for Covid-19 when she arrived in Beijing on Sunday. She expected to be allowed to return to the Olympic village in Yanqing, but it briefly seemed like that would not be the case.

“Hi everybody, you have read the good news that I was allowed out of the quarantine hotel,” Meylemans said in an emotional Instagram post this afternoon Belgian time.

“We thought this would mean that I would be allowed to go to the Olympic village, but our transport went to another facility. That is where I am now. I have to stay here for seven more days, with two PCRs a day and no contact with anyone else,” she said. In the meantime, however, she has been brought to the Olympic Village.

The Olympic Winter Games will officially kick off on Friday 4 February. The four runs in women’s skeleton are scheduled for 11 and 12 February. Official training will start next Monday.