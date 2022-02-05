Saturday, February 5, 2022

Hidden Belgium: Chocolaterie Defroidmont

Philippe Defroidmont chose a remote spot in the deep Ardennes to establish his small chocolate workshop. It lies outside the tiny village of Briscol on the edge of dark pine woods where you can follow a network of hiking trails.

For the past 35 years, Defroidmont and his team have made chocolates in small batches using unexpected ingredients. You can watch them at work through a large window and find out more about the business in a small family museum.

The shop sells ballotins (boxes) filled with chocolates, chocolate bars and chocolate paste. You can also sit out on the terrace for a hot chocolate or a coffee.

Derek Blyth’s hidden secret of the day: Derek Blyth is the author of the bestselling “The 500 Hidden Secrets of Belgium”. He picks out one of his favourite hidden secrets for The Brussels Times every day.

