   
Coronavirus: 38 infected in nursing home in Mechelen
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 16 August, 2020
Latest News:
Belarus President speaks with Russia’s Putin about protests...
Weather report: warm Sunday, less heat next week...
The Netherlands advises against non-essential travel to Brussels...
No mad rush to the Belgian coast on...
Yellow alert for thunderstorms across most of Belgium...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 16 August 2020
    Belarus President speaks with Russia’s Putin about protests
    Weather report: warm Sunday, less heat next week
    The Netherlands advises against non-essential travel to Brussels
    No mad rush to the Belgian coast on Saturday
    Yellow alert for thunderstorms across most of Belgium until midnight
    UN launches $565-million appeal for Lebanon
    Travellers returning from ‘red zones’ no longer need to see a doctor to be tested
    Two Belgian universities in top 100 world ranking
    Thousands of Brits rush home from holiday to bypass sudden quarantine rule
    Coronavirus: 38 infected in nursing home in Mechelen
    Foreign Affairs Council tries to de-escalate dangerous situations in Belarus and the Eastern Mediterranean Sea
    Brussels scraps face mask obligation for cyclists and scooter users
    More than 3,000 people a month decline an inheritance
    Assumption Day: What’s open in Belgium?
    Back to school: Five days a week as usual
    Collapse of government negotiations: reactions
    Covid-19: New cases coming down, but hospital admissions and deaths are rising
    UK MPs condemn 2017 Saudi plans to invade Qatar
    France declares Paris coronavirus ‘red zone’ again
    Brussels now dark orange on EU disease control map
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: 38 infected in nursing home in Mechelen

    Saturday, 15 August 2020
    © Belga

    30 residents and eight employees of the Milsenhof nursing home in the city of Mechelen (Malines) have tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19), the home’s management indicated on Friday.

    One of the residents is in hospital while the others have been placed in a separate unit, where they will be under the care of a permanent team of staff members, the Milsenhof management said in a press release. Three residents are still awaiting the results of their tests.

    “We are doing everything possible to avoid further infection of residents and staff; so from today onward, visits are banned,” the director of the establishment, which has 108 residents, stated. “We are working in close collaboration with local and regional authorities, the coordinating doctor and the surrounding hospitals.”

    Residents, their families and staff were informed on Friday.

    Mechelen’s acting mayor, Alexander Vandersmissen, said his office was closely monitoring the situation in the town through its crisis cell and contact tracing team.

    “As soon as we received the information, we contacted the Milsenhof management, which confirmed that every employee and resident had been tested and that the cohort service (a separate, specific service for patients with Covid-19) was ready,” Vandersmissen said.

    “Naturally, we shall keep monitoring the situation closely in the coming hours and days,” the mayor added. “Along with our regional healthcare partners, we stand ready to provide support wherever needed.”

    The Brussels Times