   
Belgians allowed to travel to Lithuania again
Wednesday, 19 August, 2020
    Credit: Pikist

    From Wednesday, travellers from Belgium are allowed to go to Lithuania again, according to the latest update of the Foreign Affairs Department’s website.

    Lithuania’s colour has changed from red to orange, meaning Belgians are allowed to enter again.

    However, the conditions remain strict, as travellers must be able to submit a negative coronavirus test that is no older than three days. Additionally, a 14-day quarantine applies, and travellers are asked to report to the local authorities upon arrival.

    Apart from the changes for Lithuania, Belgians are no longer allowed to travel to the counties of Kildare, Offaly and Laois in Ireland, as they have been placed in lockdown.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times