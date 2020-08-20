Belgium in Brief: New Measures Again?...

Two in three people in Flanders are no longer motivated to strictly follow the coronavirus measures, research conducted by the University of Ghent shows.
In March, 81% of people were motivated to follow the measures, but by mid-July, the percentage had already dropped to 69%. Last week, only 35% appeared to still be behind the current measures, according to the most recent figures.
An increasing number of people feel that following the measures is becoming an obligation, and only follow them to avoid fines or criticism from others, according to the study. Read More.
An officer who was caught on a surveillance camera giving a Hitler salute during a fatal arrest at Charleroi Airport will be imposed disciplinary measures, the federal police decided on Wednesday.
The incident dates back to February 2018 but images have only recently surfaced. The arrest involved a 38-year-old man who seriously injured himself inside the police cell, and officers were heavy-handed to the point of sitting on him to restrain him.
The man went into cardiac arrest and died a few days later. An investigation into the cause of death has been ongoing for over two years now. Read more.
Belgium’s National Security Council should decide on uniform regulations for wearing a face mask across the country today, according to virologist Steven Van Gucht.
“I think we have to go to a harmonisation of some measures,” he told VRT on Wednesday evening. “I am thinking, very specifically, of the face mask obligation. It would be good that we apply it in the same way, so that it can always be explained why it is necessary.”
At the moment, the rules for wearing a mask differ from municipality to municipality, and from city to city, causing a great deal of confusion for many people. Read more.
The number of very polluting vehicles circulating in Brussels dropped by 70% in 2019, Bruxelles Environnement writes in its annual report.
Since January 2019, diesel vehicles with a Euro 2 standard and petrol vehicles with a Euro 1 standard no longer have access to the Brussels Capital Region’s Low Emission Zone (LEZ). The first fines were sent in April 2019. Read more.