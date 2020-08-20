Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures from 1:00 PM

The press conference following the National Security Council on Thursday will start at 1:00 PM, according to the Belgian Prime Minister.

Belgium’s National Security Council met on Thursday morning from 9:00 AM to review the latest measures and discuss the stage of the deconfinement strategy.

De persconferentie na de Nationale Veiligheidsraad zal plaatsvinden om 13u.

La conférence de presse après le Conseil National de Sécurité aura lieu à 13h. — Sophie Wilmès (@Sophie_Wilmes) August 20, 2020

The press conference – available online – is expected to review the latest changes to the restrictions that were introduced at the end of July, and clarify some other measures. The broadcast will be available here:

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times