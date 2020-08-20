   
Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures from 1:00 PM
Thursday, 20 August, 2020
Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures...
Brazilian supermarket hides dead man under umbrellas...
Belgian company to lay 650km cable for world’s...
Waiting lists for nursing homes in Belgium disappearing...
Belgian cinema group Kinepolis drawn into the red...
    Belgium's National Security Council will announce latest measures from 1:00 PM

    Thursday, 20 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The press conference following the National Security Council on Thursday will start at 1:00 PM, according to the Belgian Prime Minister.

    Belgium’s National Security Council met on Thursday morning from 9:00 AM to review the latest measures and discuss the stage of the deconfinement strategy.

    The press conference – available online – is expected to review the latest changes to the restrictions that were introduced at the end of July, and clarify some other measures. The broadcast will be available here:

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times