Weather report: unstable, some showers and possible thunder...

Expect unstable weather coming in from the northwest on Sunday, with a few showers and highs ranging from 16 to 22 degrees, the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM) forecasts.

The variable weather will continue on Monday, with highs within the same range, but Tuesday will be cooler.

Sunday’s changing weather could include rain and thunder in the northwest. The sky will be partly cloudy. Highs will be about 16 to 20 degrees in the Ardennes Heights and 20-22 degrees elsewhere.

The wind will blow from west to southwest, before shifting gradually westward. Inland, it will be moderate to quite strong, while along the coast, it will be generally quite strong with gusts of about 50 km/h.

On Sunday night, the sky will be sometimes clear and sometimes cloudy. The weather should become drier in the south and along the French border, but the probability of rain will continue in the north. Lows will be around 8 or 9 degrees in the Ardennes, and 15-16 degrees along the coast.

On Monday, the sky will be partially cloudy to very cloudy, with bouts of rain. There will be a significant risk of heavy showers, particularly in the north, possibly with thunder. Highs will range between 16 degrees in Hautes-Fagnes and 22 degrees in some areas in the west. The wind will be moderate.

On Tuesday, the skies will be generally cloudy, with a probability of rain. The wind will be moderate to quite strong. Highs will be about 23 degrees in the centre.

The Brussels Times