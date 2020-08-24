   
Belgium’s biggest swingers club closes after reopening for three days
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 24 August, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium’s biggest swingers club closes after reopening for...
Coronavirus: drones fly over Brussels food market to...
Three explosions in Antwerp may be related to...
Marc Van Ranst threatened in Mechelen station...
Belgium’s ‘forgotten’ nightclub scene will demonstrate against coronavirus...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 24 August 2020
    Belgium’s biggest swingers club closes after reopening for three days
    Coronavirus: drones fly over Brussels food market to ‘better identify’ offenders
    Three explosions in Antwerp may be related to drug gang conflict
    Marc Van Ranst threatened in Mechelen station
    Belgium’s ‘forgotten’ nightclub scene will demonstrate against coronavirus measures
    Covid-19: new infections continue to fall, Brussels numbers stabilise
    Coronavirus: new shopping rules apply from Monday
    EU auditors launch audit of countries under surveillance after previous financial crisis
    Irish EU Commissioner asked to ‘consider his position’ over corona blunder
    Antwerp Covid-19 ‘testing village’ registers record number of tests
    Coronavirus: over 23.2 million confirmed infections worldwide
    Cross-border couples protest ‘old-fashioned’ new rules in Brussels
    UEFA considers keeping single-leg format for future competitions
    CD&V’s role in federal government will depend on clear conditions
    ‘Stood still for 15 hours’: Austria’s strict border controls cause traffic chaos 
    Trump is ‘cruel’, ‘a liar’ and ‘has no principles’, sister says
    Closing down sale: one Brantano store closed by police as chaos reigns
    American conspiracy theory gets support in elections
    Lifeless body of 13-year-old boy found on beach in France
    Man with Parkinson’s walks through Belgium in support of research
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s biggest swingers club closes after reopening for three days

    Monday, 24 August 2020
    Credit: Poivre / Pixabay

    Belgian sex club Acanthus has announced it is once again closing its doors due to overwhelming success after reopening on Friday.

    The biggest swingers club of Belgium, located 21 kilometres from the French border, started welcoming back couples and singles after closing for five months due to the pandemic. Last Friday, the club stated that patrons would not be obliged to keep distance or wear face masks during sexual activities.

    In compliance with the safety measures, visitors did have to make a reservation and leave their contact information. Dancing was not allowed, and the club’s restaurant functioned like any other Belgian restaurant during the pandemic.

    “Due to the corona measures, we can only host 125 visitors,” manager Gino Seynhaeve said. “Normally, 400 people can enter. On Friday and Saturday, we worked with reservations, but many were not aware of this.”

    “Hundreds of people were not allowed to come inside. We had to stop them in the parking lot and send them back home. Some visitors drove all the way from France and the Netherlands. It’s too bad that we couldn’t let them in.”

    According to Seynhaeve, the substantial number of rejections was damaging to the club’s reputation. He now decided to once again close Acanthus until the restriction on the maximum number of visitors has been lifted.

    On Saturday, virologist Mark Van Ranst responded to the club’s opening by tweeting the following: “Dear journalists, the experts can’t explain this, probably due to a lack of experience in this field”.

    Amée Zoutberg
    The Brussels Times