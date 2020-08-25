16-year-old boy stabbed in Mechelen

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed on Monday night at Mechelen’s railway station, Belga News Agency reports.

He was seriously injured, but is not in mortal danger.

“The victim was stabbed twice: in the arm and in the side. He lost a lot of blood,” said public prosecutor Stéphanie Chomé.

The boy managed to get to a pita shop, where medical services were alerted and he was given initial care, after which he was taken to the Antwerp University Hospital in Edegem, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

The reason for the stabbing is still under investigation and the perpetrator is being tracked down. Camera surveillance footage will be studied as the perpetrator may have been filmed, Het Nieuwsblad reported.

The Brussels Times