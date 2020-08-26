   
Storm Francis: 88 km/h winds recorded
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 26 August, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium scraps hundreds of Covid-19 deaths after rest...
Princess Eléonore must change schools because of address...
Storm Francis: 88 km/h winds recorded...
New Covid-19 infections rise in Brussels as national...
Only four in ten tourists returning from red...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 26 August 2020
    Belgium scraps hundreds of Covid-19 deaths after rest home death recount
    Princess Eléonore must change schools because of address rules
    Storm Francis: 88 km/h winds recorded
    New Covid-19 infections rise in Brussels as national average keeps dropping
    Only four in ten tourists returning from red zones get tested
    Brantano liquidation: What’s going on?
    Latest violence prompts discussion on Antwerp’s drug problem
    Golfgate: Commissioner Hogan says he didn’t breach safety measures
    Young wolf escapes from Pairi Daiza zoo for a night
    Brussels’ Leopold II tunnel reopens on Monday
    Dutch-speaking kindergartens discriminate against non-white toddlers: study
    Eurostar announces £40 direct service from Amsterdam to London
    Brussels Airlines passengers can change bookings for free until the end of December
    Greta Thunberg returns to school after political gap year
    Coronavirus: Belgium green-lights return of fans to football stadiums
    16-year-old boy stabbed in Mechelen
    Antwerp hit by two shootings, three explosions in four days
    EU rewrites tourism law to label UK as ‘non-EU’
    WHO expects few cases of coronavirus re-infection
    Storm Francis: 90km/h winds expected in Belgium tonight
    View more
    Share article:

    Storm Francis: 88 km/h winds recorded

    Wednesday, 26 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Storm Francis has officially hit Belgium, with strong winds recorded throughout the night, Meteorologist David Dehenauw said on Tuesday evening.

    The Westhinder measuring point, situated about 30 kilometres from the coast, but still in Belgian territorial waters, measured an average wind speed of 9 Beaufort. At 9 Beaufort, wind speeds range from 75 to 88 kilometres per hour. This is the intensity recognised when one speaks of a storm.

    Related Articles

     

    The Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) warned earlier on Tuesday of gusty winds, with the coast getting a code orange due to winds of up to 90 km/h on Tuesday night. The rest of the country got a code yellow, with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h expected. Weatherman Bram Verbruggen had predicted that the eye of the storm would miss Belgium.

    The strongest gust recorded in the RMI’s synoptic network so far was 86 km/h in Middelkerke and Zeebrugge, said Dehenauw.

    The bulk of the storm is expected to pass on Wednesday afternoon.

    The Brussels Times