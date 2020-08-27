   
Flemish domestic violence helpline received 80% more calls this year
Friday, 28 August, 2020
    Flemish domestic violence helpline received 80% more calls this year

    Thursday, 27 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The Flemish helpline for domestic violence (1712) recorded a substantial increase in the number of calls this year compared to 2019.

    By the end of July, the line had counted almost 1,200 potential victims of domestic violence since January, an average of 170 per month. This represents an increase of 79% compared to last year’s figures.

    According to those in charge, the increase is linked to the coronavirus pandemic, but also to the fact that the hotline is now better-known. In April, the line received four times as many calls as in other months.

    These figures confirm the results of recent studies carried out by the University of Ghent and the Flemish Commissioner for the Rights of the Child.

    Conducted in April and May respectively, these studies show an increase in intra-family violence, and in particular domestic violence, during the lockdown in Flanders.

