   
Belgian man sentenced for spitting on people in supermarket
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 28 August, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian man sentenced for spitting on people in...
‘Challenge’ for Belgium as it reopens school amid...
‘Poisoned’ Russian opposition leader Navalny no longer in...
Nearly 1 in 2 businesses fear bankruptcy after...
Rescue ship financed by artist Banksy saves 89...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 28 August 2020
    Belgian man sentenced for spitting on people in supermarket
    ‘Challenge’ for Belgium as it reopens school amid pandemic
    ‘Poisoned’ Russian opposition leader Navalny no longer in critical condition
    Nearly 1 in 2 businesses fear bankruptcy after disappointing summer sales
    Rescue ship financed by artist Banksy saves 89 migrants
    New Child Focus app recruits public help with missing children
    Last Thalys out of Paris
    Frans Hals painting worth €15 million stolen a third time
    Weather report: rain and thunder ahead this weekend
    Belgium returns 100 square metres of land to the Netherlands
    Flanders lifts hunting ban on Belgian wolves’ land as cubs grow
    Inflation in Belgium rises for third month in a row
    New Antwerp shooting marks sixth violent incident in six days
    Unexpected quarantine for passengers on delayed EasyJet flight
    Ancienne Belgique announces first concert after 170 days
    Business caterer Sodexo to cut 380 jobs in Belgium
    Belgium in Brief: To A Reverse Lockdown?
    Brussels ring road slashes maximum speed from Tuesday
    Postal services restored to 30 international destinations
    Flu vaccine will be ‘more useful than ever’ this winter, Crisis Centre says
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian man sentenced for spitting on people in supermarket

    Friday, 28 August 2020
    Credit: Google Maps

    A 58-year-old man was sentenced to one year in prison on Friday for spitting on people in a Delhaize supermarket in Belgium last May.

    With the verdict, Bruges’ criminal court added four months and a €1,600 fine to the public prosecutor’s demand for eight months in prison.

    On 1 May, convict Peter J. entered a Proxy Delhaize supermarket in the coastal town of Bredene, 20 kilometres west of Bruges. Another shopper made a comment about J. cutting in line at the supermarket queue, after which J. reportedly lost his temper.

    “He was spitting on anyone and anything,” public prosecutor Lode Vandaele told the court. Vandaele added that J. threatened the police after he was taken into custody, telling them he would “put a bullet through their brains” once he was freed.

    Lawyer Chanel Ribas Colomar spoke in J.’s defence, stating that he had not been spitting on people, but “knew very well that what he had done was not okay”. Ribas Colomar added that his behaviour was influenced by J.’s difficult living situation, as he was unable to obtain social housing and staying at a friend’s house at the time of the incident.

    A conditional sentence was not optional in this case, as J. has previously been sentenced to 18 years of forced labour in 1985 by the court of Bruges. J. had acted as a look-out for two of his friends while they robbed and murdered a photographer.

    In May, Belgium had been in lockdown for nearly two months. Face masks did not become obligatory in supermarkets until 11 July.

    Amée Zoutberg
    The Brussels Times