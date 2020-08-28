‘Confused’ Belgian mother arrested for killing her new-born...

A 28-year-old mother was arrested for allegedly killing her new-born baby in Liederkerke, 20 kilometres west of Brussels, last Thursday.

The Belgian woman, referred to as ‘K.A.’, was arrested by order of the investigating judge, the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Halle-Vilvoorde stated on Friday. She will have to appear before the Brussels Chambers within five days.

K.A. reportedly admitted herself to a local hospital with “gynaecological injuries” and seemed confused. Doctors notified the police, who questioned K.A. and were given permission to search her home.

At the house, police found the lifeless body of a newborn baby.

According to police, the evidence found suggests murder. K.A.’s family members, who resided at the same house, are said to have been unaware of the tragic incident. The new mother likely acted alone.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office, the investigating judge, the laboratory of the federal police, a legislative doctor and the local criminal investigation force all arrived at the scene shortly after the discovery.

“K.A. was deprived of her liberty and brought before the examining magistrate, who arrested her. She will have to appear in court next week,” a spokesperson for the Public Prosecutor’s Office, Gilles Bondeau, said.

Police are currently working to determine the mother’s mental health and launched an investigation into the circumstances of the murder.

Amée Zoutberg

The Brussels Times