   
‘Confused’ Belgian mother arrested for killing her new-born
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 28 August, 2020
Latest News:
‘Confused’ Belgian mother arrested for killing her new-born...
Social distancing rules ‘based on outdated science’, study...
Mandatory face masks for primary school children ‘not...
Belgian man sentenced for spitting on people in...
‘Challenge’ for Belgium as it reopens school amid...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 28 August 2020
    ‘Confused’ Belgian mother arrested for killing her new-born
    Social distancing rules ‘based on outdated science’, study suggests
    Mandatory face masks for primary school children ‘not a good idea’
    Belgian man sentenced for spitting on people in supermarket
    ‘Challenge’ for Belgium as it reopens school amid pandemic
    ‘Poisoned’ Russian opposition leader Navalny no longer in critical condition
    Nearly 1 in 2 businesses fear bankruptcy after disappointing summer sales
    Rescue ship financed by artist Banksy saves 89 migrants
    New Child Focus app recruits public help with missing children
    Last Thalys out of Paris
    Frans Hals painting worth €15 million stolen a third time
    Weather report: rain and thunder ahead this weekend
    Belgium returns 100 square metres of land to the Netherlands
    Flanders lifts hunting ban on Belgian wolves’ land as cubs grow
    Inflation in Belgium rises for third month in a row
    New Antwerp shooting marks sixth violent incident in six days
    Unexpected quarantine for passengers on delayed EasyJet flight
    Ancienne Belgique announces first concert after 170 days
    Business caterer Sodexo to cut 380 jobs in Belgium
    Belgium in Brief: To A Reverse Lockdown?
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Confused’ Belgian mother arrested for killing her new-born

    Friday, 28 August 2020
    Credit: Matthew Kenwrick / Flickr

    A 28-year-old mother was arrested for allegedly killing her new-born baby in Liederkerke, 20 kilometres west of Brussels, last Thursday.

    The Belgian woman, referred to as ‘K.A.’, was arrested by order of the investigating judge, the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Halle-Vilvoorde stated on Friday. She will have to appear before the Brussels Chambers within five days.

    K.A. reportedly admitted herself to a local hospital with “gynaecological injuries” and seemed confused. Doctors notified the police, who questioned K.A. and were given permission to search her home.

    At the house, police found the lifeless body of a newborn baby.

    According to police, the evidence found suggests murder. K.A.’s family members, who resided at the same house, are said to have been unaware of the tragic incident. The new mother likely acted alone.

    The Public Prosecutor’s Office, the investigating judge, the laboratory of the federal police, a legislative doctor and the local criminal investigation force all arrived at the scene shortly after the discovery.

    “K.A. was deprived of her liberty and brought before the examining magistrate, who arrested her. She will have to appear in court next week,” a spokesperson for the Public Prosecutor’s Office, Gilles Bondeau, said.

    Police are currently working to determine the mother’s mental health and launched an investigation into the circumstances of the murder.

    Amée Zoutberg
    The Brussels Times