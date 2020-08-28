   
Slovakia to require Belgians to quarantine upon arrival
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 28 August, 2020
Latest News:
Slovakia to require Belgians to quarantine upon arrival...
‘Confused’ Belgian mother arrested for killing her new-born...
Social distancing rules ‘based on outdated science’, study...
Mandatory face masks for primary school children ‘not...
Belgian man sentenced for spitting on people in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 28 August 2020
    Slovakia to require Belgians to quarantine upon arrival
    ‘Confused’ Belgian mother arrested for killing her new-born
    Social distancing rules ‘based on outdated science’, study suggests
    Mandatory face masks for primary school children ‘not a good idea’
    Belgian man sentenced for spitting on people in supermarket
    ‘Challenge’ for Belgium as it reopens school amid pandemic
    ‘Poisoned’ Russian opposition leader Navalny no longer in critical condition
    Nearly 1 in 2 businesses fear bankruptcy after disappointing summer sales
    Rescue ship financed by artist Banksy saves 89 migrants
    New Child Focus app recruits public help with missing children
    Last Thalys out of Paris
    Frans Hals painting worth €15 million stolen a third time
    Weather report: rain and thunder ahead this weekend
    Belgium returns 100 square metres of land to the Netherlands
    Flanders lifts hunting ban on Belgian wolves’ land as cubs grow
    Inflation in Belgium rises for third month in a row
    New Antwerp shooting marks sixth violent incident in six days
    Unexpected quarantine for passengers on delayed EasyJet flight
    Ancienne Belgique announces first concert after 170 days
    Business caterer Sodexo to cut 380 jobs in Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    Slovakia to require Belgians to quarantine upon arrival

    Friday, 28 August 2020
    Credit: Pxhere

    People travelling to Slovakia from Belgium have to go into self-isolation upon arrival, the local authorities announced on Friday.

    Slovakia has added Belgium, as well the Netherlands, Spain, France, Malta and Croatia, to the list of areas at risk, which will be subject to stricter rules from 1 September.

    The isolation obligation will apply to people who have been in one of these countries in the two weeks prior to their arrival in Slovakia. However, travellers will be allowed to terminate their self-isolation a few days early, provided that they are tested for the virus and found not to be infected.

    Additionally, the Slovak Ministry of Health has issued travel warnings for some European regions because of the coronavirus crisis, including the Czech capital Prague, the Austrian capital Vienna and parts of the United Kingdom.

    The country is also tightening the measures for its own citizens. There will be stricter rules for events, and pupils will have to wear face masks at the beginning of the school year.

    Before this announcement, masks had already been compulsory in shops, public buildings and on public transport.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times