Slovakia to require Belgians to quarantine upon arrival...

People travelling to Slovakia from Belgium have to go into self-isolation upon arrival, the local authorities announced on Friday.

Slovakia has added Belgium, as well the Netherlands, Spain, France, Malta and Croatia, to the list of areas at risk, which will be subject to stricter rules from 1 September.

The isolation obligation will apply to people who have been in one of these countries in the two weeks prior to their arrival in Slovakia. However, travellers will be allowed to terminate their self-isolation a few days early, provided that they are tested for the virus and found not to be infected.

Additionally, the Slovak Ministry of Health has issued travel warnings for some European regions because of the coronavirus crisis, including the Czech capital Prague, the Austrian capital Vienna and parts of the United Kingdom.

The country is also tightening the measures for its own citizens. There will be stricter rules for events, and pupils will have to wear face masks at the beginning of the school year.

Before this announcement, masks had already been compulsory in shops, public buildings and on public transport.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times