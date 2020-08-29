   
Belgium's daily average of new coronavirus cases falls to 445
Saturday, 29 August, 2020
    Belgium's daily average of new coronavirus cases falls to 445

    Saturday, 29 August 2020
    © PxHere

    An average of 445 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to the latest figures by Sciensano on Saturday.

    The trend of new infections per day decreased by 13%, over the 7-day period from 19 to 25 August. The average number of new confirmed coronavirus infections in Belgium has been decreasing for several days in a row.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 83,952. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    From 19 to 25 August, the authorities recorded an average of 17 new hospital admissions per day, which is a strong decrease, compared to the daily average of 28 new patients the week before.

    In total, 253 patients are currently in hospital, five fewer than yesterday. Of those, 77 are in the intensive care unit, also five fewer than yesterday. And in ICU, 44 patients are on a respirator.

    An average number of 5 deaths occurred per day over the past week, which is a decrease compared to the daily average of 10 the week before.

    The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,886 – two more than yesterday.

    "The virus has not disappeared from our country," the authorities stress. "So, keep applying the tips to protect yourself and your family."

    The Brussels Times