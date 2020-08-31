   
Belgium’s GDP dropped by more than 12% in the second quarter
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 31 August, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium’s GDP dropped by more than 12% in...
Coronavirus: Belgium will now update travel guidelines every...
Belgium’s collective efforts this summer are paying off...
Bursting the bubble: 5-person limit more of a...
Belgian groceries up to 10% more expensive due...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 31 August 2020
    Belgium’s GDP dropped by more than 12% in the second quarter
    Coronavirus: Belgium will now update travel guidelines every Wednesday
    Belgium’s collective efforts this summer are paying off
    Bursting the bubble: 5-person limit more of a guideline, Wilmès says
    Belgian groceries up to 10% more expensive due to pandemic
    Belgium’s average of new coronavirus cases falls to 430 per day
    Brussels moves to ban dolphin keeping in the region
    Coronavirus: Brussels records drop in new weekly cases at the weekend
    Wilmès ready to resign without majority backing
    Back to school in September: here’s what else is new from Tuesday
    Israel holds secret talks with Arab leaders on normalising ties
    Belgium gives official status for close caregivers
    Chinese Foreign Minister sees investment pact with EU possible this year
    Barcelona can demand €700 million for Messi, La Liga rules
    Lebanon: Hezbollah ready to discuss a new political pact proposed
    New report outlines how coronavirus ravaged Belgium’s care homes
    Over half of Lebanon’s population could be short of food by yearend, UN says
    Banksy asylum boat passengers evacuated
    40% of summer sales stocks remain unsold: ‘People do not dare to consume’
    School in Belgium now compulsory from the age of 5
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s GDP dropped by more than 12% in the second quarter

    Monday, 31 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgian GDP fell by 12.1% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter, the National Bank of Belgium (BNB) said Monday.

    A previous estimate at the end of July predicted a slightly higher decline of -12.2%.

    The drop is due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis, according to the BNB.

    In addition, “with international trade sharply down, Belgium also saw its import and export flows tumble,” the BNB said in a press release. “Imports (-13.9 slumped more than exports (-13.3%), so net exports of goods and services positively affected the change in GDP (by +0.4 percentage points),” the bank added.

    Related Articles

     

    Employment also went down, by 0.8% compared to the previous quarter, and by 0.3% compared to the second quarter of the year before.

    In the first quarter, GDP had already fallen by 3.5% compared with the previous quarter.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times