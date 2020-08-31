Over 80 children in quarantine after camp can go to school tomorrow

Over 80 children who had to quarantine at the end of last week after a sports camp will still be allowed to go to school tomorrow as the Agency for Care and Health and Sciensano have changed their advice.

On Friday, 86 children in the municipality of Assenede in the East Flanders province were placed in quarantine after two participants in a sports camp tested positive for Covid-19.

The two children came from the same “bubble,” and both did not show any symptoms.

Normally, the other children, as well as their supervisors, had to be quarantined until Monday 7 September, as they were considered high-risk contacts.

However, now that the Agency for Care and Health and Sciensano have adapted their advice, the children are now considered to be low-risk contacts.

“This means the children are allowed to go to school, but they are asked not to make use of after school care, and to postpone their hobbies, such as football training, for a bit longer,” acting mayor of Assenede, Servaas Vandeneynde, told VRT.

As low-risk contacts, the quarantine and testing obligations are no longer necessary, unless a test that was already carried out indicated an infection.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times