   
Over 80 children in quarantine after camp can go to school tomorrow
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 31 August, 2020
Latest News:
Over 80 children in quarantine after camp can...
Face masks will become as instinctive as seatbelts,...
Travellers can soon get tested for Covid-19 at...
Deforestation in the Amazon and EU imports...
Coronavirus: Belgium reboots arts and culture industry with...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 31 August 2020
    Over 80 children in quarantine after camp can go to school tomorrow
    Face masks will become as instinctive as seatbelts, research predicts
    Travellers can soon get tested for Covid-19 at Brussels Airport
    Deforestation in the Amazon and EU imports
    Coronavirus: Belgium reboots arts and culture industry with colour-coded system
    Belgian police officers glorify violence in private Facebook group
    Belgians get quarantine grace period to return from a new red zone
    Belgium’s free rail passes available from today
    Evictions resume from 1 September in Brussels
    A test does not replace the need to quarantine, warns Crisis Centre
    Belgium in Brief: What Changes In September?
    Belgium’s GDP dropped by more than 12% in the second quarter
    Coronavirus: Belgium will now update travel guidelines every Wednesday
    Belgium’s collective efforts this summer are paying off
    Bursting the bubble: 5-person limit more of a guideline, Wilmès says
    Belgian groceries up to 10% more expensive due to pandemic
    Belgium’s average of new coronavirus cases falls to 430 per day
    Brussels moves to ban dolphin keeping in the region
    Coronavirus: Brussels records drop in new weekly cases at the weekend
    Wilmès ready to resign without majority backing
    View more
    Share article:

    Over 80 children in quarantine after camp can go to school tomorrow

    Monday, 31 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Over 80 children who had to quarantine at the end of last week after a sports camp will still be allowed to go to school tomorrow as the Agency for Care and Health and Sciensano have changed their advice.

    On Friday, 86 children in the municipality of Assenede in the East Flanders province were placed in quarantine after two participants in a sports camp tested positive for Covid-19.

    The two children came from the same “bubble,” and both did not show any symptoms.

    Normally, the other children, as well as their supervisors, had to be quarantined until Monday 7 September, as they were considered high-risk contacts.

    However, now that the Agency for Care and Health and Sciensano have adapted their advice, the children are now considered to be low-risk contacts.

    “This means the children are allowed to go to school, but they are asked not to make use of after school care, and to postpone their hobbies, such as football training, for a bit longer,” acting mayor of Assenede, Servaas Vandeneynde, told VRT.

    As low-risk contacts, the quarantine and testing obligations are no longer necessary, unless a test that was already carried out indicated an infection.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times