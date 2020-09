All Aldi stores in Belgium are open again on Tuesday after a strike in some 30 stores in the province of East Flanders on Monday.

The action was in shops under the control of Aldi’s Erpe-Mere (East Flanders) headquarters.

Related Articles

The unions have long argued that there is a problem of too high a workload and that the compensation is insufficient in times of a health crisis.

Negotiations between unions and management have been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, slated to start at 2:00 PM.

The Brussels Times