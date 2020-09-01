The Netherlands to scrap direct The Hague-Brussels train connection
Tuesday, 01 September 2020
Credit: Maurits90 (CC BY-SA 3.0)
The direct link between Brussels and the Dutch city of The Hague will disappear at the end of 2021, the Dutch State Secretary for Infrastructure Stientje van Veldhoven announced on Tuesday.
As Dutch railway company NS will start running more trains between Schiphol and Rotterdam via Leiden and The Hague from next year, there will no longer be any space on the track for the Brussels-The Hague train four times a day.
This means that passengers who want to travel between the cities will have to change trains in Rotterdam. Despite the transfer, this will shave off a few minutes of the total travel time, according to Van Veldhoven.