   
Belgian average continues to drop slightly, 440 new coronavirus cases per day
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 03 September, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian average continues to drop slightly, 440 new...
Two Belgian satellites successfully launched into orbit...
Unicef: Belgium scores poorly for mental health and...
Reuzegom: hearing on deadly student hazing postponed...
Quarantine period should be cut in half, says...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 03 September 2020
    Belgian average continues to drop slightly, 440 new coronavirus cases per day
    Two Belgian satellites successfully launched into orbit
    Unicef: Belgium scores poorly for mental health and poverty among children
    Reuzegom: hearing on deadly student hazing postponed
    Quarantine period should be cut in half, says Belgian expert
    Record summer for real estate in Belgium
    Fatal Charleroi arrest: Slovakia demands European Commission investigation
    Coronavirus: first vaccine batch to arrive in Belgium next spring
    Coronavirus: New advisory body, but who are they?
    Spain becomes red travel zone for Belgians from Friday
    City of Ghent expands face mask obligation from next week
    Brussels sees 44% more cyclists as schools restart
    Thousands of protesters demand resignation of Bulgarian government
    Swedish parents lock up kids for months for fear of coronavirus
    Fatal Charleroi arrest: widow accuses Belgian officials of ‘cover up’
    KU Leuven named best University in Belgium, 45th in the World
    Increasing number of Brussels red-zone travellers get tested
    Reuzegom: what happened during Belgium’s deadly student hazing?
    Summer youth camps were mostly spared from coronavirus
    Smurfs fresco at Brussels central station collapses
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian average continues to drop slightly, 440 new coronavirus cases per day

    Thursday, 03 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    An average of 439.9 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to the latest figures by Sciensano on Thursday.

    The trend of new infections per day decreased by 11% over the 7-day period from 24 to 30 August. The average number of new confirmed coronavirus infections in Belgium is continuing its decreasing trend.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 85,911. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    Related News:

     

    From 27 August to 2 September, the authorities recorded an average of 17 new hospital admissions per day, a slight decrease compared to the daily average of 20 in the week before.

    In total, 221 patients are currently in hospital, of which 60 are in the intensive care unit.

    An average number of 4 deaths occurred per day over the past week, which is also a decrease compared to the daily average of 6 the week before.

    The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,898.

    “The virus has not disappeared from our country,” the authorities stress. “So, keep applying the tips to protect yourself and your family.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times