Belgian average continues to drop slightly, 440 new coronavirus cases per day
Thursday, 03 September 2020
Credit: Belga
An average of 439.9 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to the latest figures by Sciensano on Thursday.
The trend of new infections per day decreased by 11% over the 7-day period from 24 to 30 August. The average number of new confirmed coronavirus infections in Belgium is continuing its decreasing trend.
The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 85,911. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.