Belgian average continues to drop slightly, 440 new coronavirus cases per day

An average of 439.9 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to the latest figures by Sciensano on Thursday.

The trend of new infections per day decreased by 11% over the 7-day period from 24 to 30 August. The average number of new confirmed coronavirus infections in Belgium is continuing its decreasing trend.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 85,911. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

From 27 August to 2 September, the authorities recorded an average of 17 new hospital admissions per day, a slight decrease compared to the daily average of 20 in the week before.

In total, 221 patients are currently in hospital, of which 60 are in the intensive care unit.

An average number of 4 deaths occurred per day over the past week, which is also a decrease compared to the daily average of 6 the week before.

The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,898.

“The virus has not disappeared from our country,” the authorities stress. “So, keep applying the tips to protect yourself and your family.”

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times