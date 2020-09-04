Coronavirus: Belgium’s steady decrease slows down

An average of 439.4 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to the latest figures by Sciensano on Friday.
The trend of new infections per day decreased by 8% over the 7-day period from 25 to 31 August. The average number of new confirmed coronavirus infections in Belgium is still decreasing, but the decrease seems to be slowing down.
The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 86,544. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.