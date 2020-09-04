   
Coronavirus: Belgium’s steady decrease slows down
Friday, 04 September, 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s steady decrease slows down

    Friday, 04 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    An average of 439.4 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to the latest figures by Sciensano on Friday.

    The trend of new infections per day decreased by 8% over the 7-day period from 25 to 31 August. The average number of new confirmed coronavirus infections in Belgium is still decreasing, but the decrease seems to be slowing down.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 86,544. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    From 28 August to 3 September, the authorities recorded an average of 16 new hospital admissions per day, a slight decrease compared to the daily average of 19 in the week before.

    In total, 209 patients are currently in hospital, of which 58 are in the intensive care unit.

    An average number of 4 deaths occurred per day over the past week, which is also a decrease compared to the daily average of 6 the week before.

    The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,899.

    “The virus has not disappeared from our country,” the authorities stress. “So, keep applying the tips to protect yourself and your family.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times