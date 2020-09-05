   
Coca-Cola returns to Colruyt after months of discussions
Saturday, 05 September, 2020
Coca-Cola returns to Colruyt after months of discussions
    Credit: Belga

    Supermarket group Colruyt has found an agreement with soft drink giant Coca-Cola, Colruyt confirmed on Friday.

    A commercial discussion between the two companies dragged on for months, as a result of which customers could not get all Coca-Cola drinks at the supermarket.

    For example, the energy drink Monster was not available in all Colruyt stores.

    Colruyt and Coca-Cola have been discussing conditions such as prices for months.

    As an agreement was reached at the end of August, all Coca-Cola products will be available again.

    Exactly when that will be, may differ from store to store and the operation of the logistics chain.

