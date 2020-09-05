Passenger Locator Forms: Tickets issued to 38 defaulters...

Belgian police issued 38 tickets in August to persons who failed to fill in passenger locator forms, PLFs, after overseas trips of more than 48 hours.

“We mainly issue warnings to people, but the number of infractions is increasingly lower,” the Federal Police said.

The forms have been compulsory since 1 August. Last month 1.4 million of them were submitted, about 376,000 by persons returning from areas coded red for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 64,836 from areas coded orange.

Since early August, traffic, railway and air-traffic police have been making random checks on returning travellers. A total of 38 tickets were issued, but this can only be done if individuals explicitly admit they did not fill in PLFs, otherwise a warning is issued.

“The number of infractions committed by travellers returning by car has been going down and is now close to zero,” said Jonathan Pfund of the Federal Police. “The rules are also being very well respected in train stations and airports. It is up to companies to remind passengers to fill in this form. If they fail to do so, they, too, risk being sanctioned.”

The commonest “infractions” are due to oversights, such as families who fill in a single form instead of one per person. In such cases, tickets are not issued but each defaulter is asked to correctly fill in the form on the spot.

The Brussels Times