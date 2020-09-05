   
Antwerp: Operation Night Watch conducted without incident
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 05 September, 2020
Latest News:
CD&V head cautions against excessive optimism on formation...
Crisis centre press conferences reduced to once a...
Antwerp: Operation Night Watch conducted without incident...
Red zones cause Brussels Airlines to run at...
Ireland names two candidates to succeed disgraced EU...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 05 September 2020
    CD&V head cautions against excessive optimism on formation of new federal government
    Crisis centre press conferences reduced to once a week
    Antwerp: Operation Night Watch conducted without incident
    Red zones cause Brussels Airlines to run at 23% capacity
    Ireland names two candidates to succeed disgraced EU commissioner Hogan
    Passenger Locator Forms: 38 reports written up for defaulters
    Reuzegom: KU Leuven to launch new inquiry into deadly hazing incident
    ‘No serious side effects’ so far for Russian coronavirus vaccine
    Weather report: clearer skies expected by Monday
    Police asked to write reports in Dutch to make sure of follow-up
    Coca-Cola returns to Colruyt after months of discussions
    Maggie De Block: Christmas and New Year will not be what we’re used to
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s indicators continue their downward trend
    Tributes on the death of Brussels-born singer and actor Annie Cordy
    The BearCat armoured car: A warhorse on the streets of Antwerp
    Brussels woman accuses theme park of ‘humiliating’ her 8-year-old son
    No widespread Covid-19 vaccination before mid-2021, WHO says
    Commission to streamline travel restrictions across EU
    Yellow to orange: Brussels mayors agree to coordinate changes to school risk scenarios
    Fatal Charleroi arrest: Belgian ambassador summoned by Slovak foreign minister
    View more
    Share article:

    Antwerp: Operation Night Watch conducted without incident

    Saturday, 05 September 2020
    © Belga

    Operation Night Watch, aimed at rooting out drug-related violence in Antwerp, was conducted without a hitch on Friday night, local police said on Saturday.

    About 50 extra law enforcers were deployed on the city’s streets during the night, according to the police, who said there were no incidents.

    An initiative of Mayor Bart De Wever and the Antwerp Police, Operation Night Watch is aimed mainly at making the city’s residents feel safe again and preventing the situation from worsening.

    Related Articles

     

    “We’re going to carry out visible and less visible actions for a very long time,” Antwerp Police Commanding Officer Serge Muyters explained recently.

    Since 2017, 66 attacks conducted with firearms or grenades have been registered in Antwerp. Few people have been wounded in such attacks.

    The Brussels Times