   
Belgian Medicine Agency ‘cautiously optimistic’ about 15-minute Covid tests
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 07 September, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian Medicine Agency ‘cautiously optimistic’ about 15-minute Covid...
New increase in infections is ’cause for concern’,...
Who was Annie Cordy?...
‘Serious impact’ on Covid-19 patients’ lungs improves with...
Mass quarantine after coronavirus outbreak fears in Forest...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 07 September 2020
    Belgian Medicine Agency ‘cautiously optimistic’ about 15-minute Covid tests
    New increase in infections is ’cause for concern’, expert warns
    Who was Annie Cordy?
    ‘Serious impact’ on Covid-19 patients’ lungs improves with time, study suggests
    Mass quarantine after coronavirus outbreak fears in Forest prison
    Belgian fans’ cheers to be broadcast at empty matches
    Over 27 million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide
    Quick-result Covid-19 tests initially not available at Brussels Airport
    Free rail pass: Over 1.5 million applications in 1st week
    Brussels police will receive anti-street harassment training
    A piece of the Berlin Wall placed in Brussels
    AB InBev workers continue strike over coronavirus infections in Jupille brewery
    ‘Beyond territorial reasoning’: Brussels testing centres open to everyone
    AirBaltic resumes flights between Brussels and Riga
    Thousands gathered in Brussels for cultural and events sector protest
    Belgium in Brief: Planning Christmas In September
    Bike traffic rose by 75% during first week of return to school in Brussels
    ‘Corona fatigue’ and returning travellers caused new rise in infections
    Adapting to new realities: how governments best can handle the economic disruption of the pandemic
    Coronavirus: Belgian daily infection average starts rising again
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian Medicine Agency ‘cautiously optimistic’ about 15-minute Covid tests

    Monday, 07 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAMHP) is “cautiously optimistic” about the arrival of the new 15-minute Covid-19 tests that should come to the Belgian market in a month or two.

    Similar tests were already available in the past, but they proved to be unreliable.

    The products of two US companies have already been approved by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), and the pharmaceutical company Roche announced last week that its rapid screening test would be available for sale at the end of September.

    These rapid tests require a nasal swab taken by a doctor, and the test result will be known within 15 minutes, press agency Belga reports.

    The very short waiting time should reduce the frustration of people who have to quarantine while waiting for their results. The rapid tests could also be used in schools, to identify superspreaders, among others.

    Earlier this year, smaller players had already proposed rapid tests, but they had proved unreliable.

    “This new generation of tests shows, on paper, better performance and higher reliability than the previous one,” FAMHP said. “It now needs to be seen whether these performances remain good in real conditions and what place these tests could take in the national testing strategy.”

    The Brussels Times