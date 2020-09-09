   
Brussels police commissioner arrested in arms trafficking investigation
Wednesday, 09 September, 2020
    © Belga

    Ten people, including a police commissioner, were arrested Tuesday morning in connection with an investigation into arms trafficking, the federal prosecutor’s office announced Wednesday.

    The ten people arrested “include collectors, two arms dealers and a police commissioner” said the federal prosecutor’s spokesman. “In the interest of the investigation, we are not providing any further information at this stage.”

    Sixteen searches were carried out simultaneously in private homes, an armoury and a police station in Brussels and elsewhere in the country.

    A total of 374 weapons were seized for examination as well as 400 kilos of ammunition, the prosecutor’s office said. A large number of handguns, long guns and automatic weapons were found, as well as grenades. Several luxury vehicles were also seized.

    Five of the suspects arrested were placed at the disposal of the investigating judge in charge of the case.

    According to Bruzz, the police commissioner who was arrested is part of the Brussels Capital / Ixelles Corps. A disciplinary investigation has been launched, and the person in question suspended.

