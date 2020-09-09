Belgian King Philippe and party presidents test negative for coronavirus

Belgium’s King Philippe and the six party presidents who are in talks for the formation of the federal government have all tested negative for coronavirus on Wednesday, after one of the royal appointees tested positive.

The Covid-19 tests for party presidents of the Flemish and Walloon socialist sp.a and PS, Walloon liberal MR, Flemish centrist CD&V, and Flemish and Walloon green party, as well as for their advisors, all came back negative on Wednesday.

One of the two royal appointees to negotiate for the new government and president of the Flemish socialist party, Conner Rousseau, announced the news on Twitter.

Related News:

He added that no physical meetings will take place before 18 September, and that they will work remotely “to find solutions for this country.”

De 6 voorzitters en medewerkers hebben negatief getest. Iedereen neemt zijn verantwoordelijkheid en volgt de geldende quarantaineregels. Intussen werken we op afstand verder aan oplossingen voor dit land. Geen fysieke vergaderingen vóór 18/9.

Snel beterschap @egbertlachaert — Conner Rousseau (@conner_rousseau) September 9, 2020



Additionally, King Philippe has also tested negative, the Palace reported this afternoon.

They were all tested after Egbert Lachaert, the other royal appointee and the president of the Flemish liberal Open VLD, announced that he tested positive for the virus, and would stay in isolation for 14 days.

It is unclear what this will mean for the formation of the government, as Lachaert and Rousseau were expected to report on their progress to the King on Friday.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times