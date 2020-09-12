   
More warm, sunny weather expected in next few days
Saturday, 12 September, 2020
    More warm, sunny weather expected in next few days

    Saturday, 12 September 2020
    © Belga

    Saturday afternoon will remain sunny in southern Belgium, with highs ranging from 20 degrees on the coast to 25 degrees in Belgian Lorraine, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute, IRM.

    The sunny weather will continue on Sunday and Monday, while maximum temperatures will be as high as 31 degrees in some areas, the IRM announced on Saturday.

    A few clouds can be expected to linger on in the north of the country on Saturday evening. Temperatures will drop to between 6 degrees in Haute Ardenne and 14 degrees on the coast. The wind will weaken and its direction will be variable.

    On Sunday, mist and fog banks will lift fairly quickly and the weather will then be sunny. Highs will be about 21 or 22 degrees in the Ardennes and on the coast, and 23 to 26 degrees elsewhere.

    The wind will be slight, coming in from the southwest or variable.
    In Flanders, it will first blow moderately from the southwest, then weaken in the afternoon. Except out at sea, the sky will be starry during the night of Sunday to Monday, with lows between 10 and 14 degrees.

    Monday will be generally sunny. Highs will range between 26 degrees on the coast and the Ardennes Heights and 31 degrees in Kempen.

    The weather is expected to remain warm and sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday, then become cooler on Thursday.

