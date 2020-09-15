   
World record: Belgian man swims along country coast in under 24 hours
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 15 September, 2020
Latest News:
World record: Belgian man swims along country coast...
‘Limited capacity’: Belgium will take in 12 of...
Hot autumn weather drives Europe’s electricity prices sky...
Tickets for cancelled festivals will not be refunded...
Over 17,000 people protest Belgian decision to make...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 15 September 2020
    World record: Belgian man swims along country coast in under 24 hours
    ‘Limited capacity’: Belgium will take in 12 of 400 minors from Moria refugee camp
    Hot autumn weather drives Europe’s electricity prices sky high
    Tickets for cancelled festivals will not be refunded before 2022
    Over 17,000 people protest Belgian decision to make Spain a red travel zone in Facebook group
    Belgium’s twenty-somethings most hit by Covid-19
    Brexit: British Parliament votes in favour of controversial Internal Market Bill
    Belgium in Brief: Waiting
    European Parliament pushes Belgium for ‘truth’ in fatal Charleroi arrest
    Belgium breaks 700 new coronavirus cases per day
    Belgian doctors sound alarm as coronavirus pressures shift towards them
    Weather report: 34 degrees expected today
    Belgium lacks ‘clarity and transparency’ on Covid figures
    Coronavirus epidemic gaining strength in every Belgian province
    Covid-19 swabs delivered by the government ‘make one out of two patients bleed’
    Coronavirus: Travellers who neglect mandatory test will be contacted from Wednesday
    Over 200,000 Belgians should be in post-travel quarantine at the moment
    Global level of ‘unpreparedness for next pandemic’ is dangerous
    Charleroi Airport to open Covid-19 testing centre in ‘6 to 8 weeks’
    Antwerp begins fingerprint scanning ahead of new ID card launch
    View more
    Share article:

    World record: Belgian man swims along country coast in under 24 hours

    Tuesday, 15 September 2020
    Credit: Matthieu Bonne/Facebook

    A 26-year-old Belgian swimmer has become the first person ever to complete a swim along the Belgian coast in under 24 hours.

    Matthieu Bonne from the Flemish town of Bredene swam along the country’s 67-kilometre coastline in 23 hours and 3 minutes, in a fund-raising feat which required he kept a constant rhythm of 3 kilometres per hour.

    The 26-year-old extreme sports enthusiast plunged into the waters of De Panne, near French border, on Monday afternoon and arrived in the northern resort town of Knokke-Heist at around 3:00 PM on Tuesday.

    Bonne’s journey took him along some of Belgium’s main coastal cities and earned him praise from supporters both on and offline.

    Videos posted on his social media show bystanders in his hometown of Bredene cheering him along as he swam into view at around 2:00 AM on Tuesday, in what Bonne described as “possibly the most amazing moment” of his career.

    “No words can describe what went through my head at that moment,” he wrote on Instagram.

    His coach Stefaan Maene said that Bredene’s feat was a challenge which required rigorous planning and organisation, such as food breaks every 20 minutes, as well as intense preparation to face the challenges that were bound to emerge.

    “It was very difficult for him last night,” Maene said. “He was not making good progress due to the current and it was completely dark in De Haan.”

    Despite the sunny weather, Maene said the waters of the North Sea were at a temperature of 18 degrees, which he said was “really cold for such a swim.”

    Half of the funds raised via his feat, which will earn him a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records, will be donated to the Make a Wish Foundation, Bonne said online.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times