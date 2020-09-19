   
Coronavirus: Ms. De Block paves the way for softer social bubble
Saturday, 19 September, 2020
    Coronavirus: Ms. De Block paves the way for softer social bubble

    Saturday, 19 September 2020
    © Belga

    The five-person maximum for social bubbles will be tabled at the next meeting of the National Security Council, scheduled for Wednesday.

    The rule limiting the number of persons in each household circle to five could be relaxed but, in that case, compensatory measures would have to be adopted, Public Health Minister Maggie De Block said on Saturday on Radio 1.

    The aim is to strike a balance between the approach of winter and attendant risks, on one hand, and the need to avoid having more people in social isolation, on the other. “No total freedom, but that needs to be viable,” she said.

    Should the social bubble rule be softened, other measures would need to compensate for that, to avoid giving the novel Coronavirus free rein, Ms De Block warned.

    The Brussels Times