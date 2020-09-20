Schools in Wallonia require additional funding for higher quality food

Budget Minister Frédéric Daerden has asked for an additional five million euros per year to strengthen the quality of food provided in schools in the Wallonia-Brussels Federation (FWB).

“We’ll already have reached the 10-million-(euro)-per-year mark in 2021. We shall increase it by five (million) per year if my colleagues agree,” Daerden, whose portfolio also includes Equal Opportunity and Education, said on Sunday on 7Dimanche.

“That will enable us to strengthen the supply from January and increase the number of children who will be able to benefit in nursery schools,” the minister said. “We want to provide hot midday meals four times a week in all nursery schools by the end of the legislature.”

Daerden also said he was convinced that school needed to be compulsory from age 4 and even from the age of three. “The debate is at the federal level, but we need to be able to weigh in on it,” he said.

The Brussels Times