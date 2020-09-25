   
Belgium activates emergency number in light of strong winds
Friday, 25 September, 2020
    Belgium activates emergency number in light of strong winds

    Friday, 25 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s interior ministry has activated the phone number 1722 in light of the Royal Meteorological Institute’s (RMI) warning of bad weather, storms and floods, so as not to overload the emergency number, 112.

    During the afternoon, this evening and part of next night, the coast and nearby areas will face gusts of 90 to 110 km/h, the RMI said. Strengths of 120 km/h or more cannot be ruled in case of a thunderstorm.

    In the western part of the country, a little further inland, gusts of 70 to 90 km/h are expected, or even slightly more in case of a shower.

    Frequent rain is expected today and throughout the weekend, due to the presence of storm Odette.

