Helicopter hijacking suspects remain at large...

The three suspects involved in the hijacking of a helicopter on Friday in Belgium remain at large and are actively being sought by Antwerp Police, according to the latest news on Saturday.

The suspects hijacked a helicopter stationed at Deurne airport in the Antwerp province on Friday afternoon. “Once in the air, the 36-year-old pilot was threatened with a gun. She was forced to fly to the prison of Forest and the women’s section of the Berkendael prison,” the spokesman for the Antwerp public prosecutor’s office said.

The helicopter flew over the prison for a while but was unable to land. The helicopter then flew to Hélécine, in Walloon Brabant. The trio then fled.

The prisons were immediately checked but no prisoners were missing. The investigation was led by the Antwerp public prosecutor’s office, which requested the appointment of an investigating judge for robbery with violence in a gang with the use of a weapon, participation in a criminal organisation, sequestration and attempted escape.

The Antwerp public prosecutor’s office has requested the intervention of an investigating judge at this time.

The Brussels Times