   
Weather Report: Heavy rainfall expected to continue Sunday
Saturday, 26 September, 2020
    Saturday, 26 September 2020
    © Belga

    Heavy rains are expected throughout Belgium from Saturday to Sunday, the Royal Meteorological Institute, RMI, said in its latest weather update.

    The rains are expected to last from Saturday at 3:00 PM to Sunday at 10:00 PM, the RMI announced on Saturday afternoon.

    “Various low-pressure systems will continue to determine our weather this afternoon, this evening and tonight,” it said in a statement. “Abundant rainfall is to be expected, adding to the rains that have already occurred in the past 24 hours.”

    Some 25 to 50 mm of rain has already been registered in parts of West Flanders, western Brabant and eastern Hainaut.

    RMI predicts that up to 10mm of rain could still fall in the west and southwest of the country in the latter part of the afternoon and in the evening, while most regions could receive an additional 15 to 25 mm on Saturday night.

    During the course of Sunday, the weather will, however, become gradually drier, beginning in the northeast.

    In addition to the rains, wind gusts of up to 80 km/hr are to be expected between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning on the coast.

    The Brussels Times