Belgium’s quarantined scout leaders given the all-clear...

The 15 scout leaders of Nederokkerzeel (Flemish Brabant), who had been placed in quarantine after one of them was infected with the coronavirus, have been given the all-clear after a second test.

All of the youth workers can now go home after a stay of almost a week in the parish hall of the municipality, Kris Leaerts, mayor of Kampenhout, told the Belga agency.

The municipality of Kampenhout had put the parish hall at the disposal of the scouts to spend their two-week quarantine there. A shower had been installed, as well as a wifi connection. “The leaders started a new academic year on Monday and should therefore be able to follow their courses at a distance,” Leaerts said.

Scout leaders were quarantined last Thursday after one of them presented as positive with coronavirus.

The Brussels Times