   
Belgium’s quarantined scout leaders given the all-clear
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 26 September, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium’s quarantined scout leaders given the all-clear...
Weather Report: Heavy rainfall expected to continue Sunday...
Japan ‘determined’ to host 2021 Olympics...
Unexpected: First snow of of autumn in the...
Coronavirus: Hospital admissions continue to rise...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 26 September 2020
    Belgium’s quarantined scout leaders given the all-clear
    Weather Report: Heavy rainfall expected to continue Sunday
    Japan ‘determined’ to host 2021 Olympics
    Unexpected: First snow of of autumn in the Alps and the Pyrenees
    Coronavirus: Hospital admissions continue to rise
    Night shopkeepers will demonstrate tomorrow over closing times
    Netflix urged not to adapt trilogy by Chinese author
    Coronavirus: Germany extends its red zone list
    Sophie Wilmès will step down as prime minister: “These have been very difficult months”
    Belgium: No test needed upon return from Rwanda, South Korea
    Helicopter hijacking suspects remain at large
    Brussels needs to take new measures ‘very quickly,’ says Wilmès
    Storm Odette ravages Belgian coast, and there’s more to come
    Salmonella: Potentially contaminated chicken thighs recalled in Belgium
    Covid-19: New confirmed cases rise above 1,500 a day
    Can shared e-bikes be Covid-19 proof?  
    Hijacked helicopter overflies Brussels prisons
    Covid-19: Experts take to the internet to express their concerns
    How Belgium’s new quarantine rules work
    The basics of Belgium’s government formation
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s quarantined scout leaders given the all-clear

    Saturday, 26 September 2020
    Credit: © Belga

    The 15 scout leaders of Nederokkerzeel (Flemish Brabant), who had been placed in quarantine after one of them was infected with the coronavirus, have been given the all-clear after a second test.

    All of the youth workers can now go home after a stay of almost a week in the parish hall of the municipality, Kris Leaerts, mayor of Kampenhout, told the Belga agency.

    The municipality of Kampenhout had put the parish hall at the disposal of the scouts to spend their two-week quarantine there. A shower had been installed, as well as a wifi connection. “The leaders started a new academic year on Monday and should therefore be able to follow their courses at a distance,” Leaerts said.

    Scout leaders were quarantined last Thursday after one of them presented as positive with coronavirus.

    The Brussels Times