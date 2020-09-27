Covid 19: Number of new cases could be turning downward

An average of 1,528.7 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to the latest figures by Sciensano on Saturday.

The trend of new infections per day increased by 24% over the 7-day period from 17 to 23 September. Daily cases hit a peak on Monday 21 September, when 2,165 new infections were recorded. Since then the number has been going down.

In week 38 (14 to 20 September) a total of 10,127 tests were positive, the highest weekly total since early April. Week 39, which ends today, saw the number go down to 7,368.

Additionally, 168.3 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants over the past two weeks, which is an increase of 144% compared to two weeks earlier. The number continues to increase, but the rate of increase is slowing.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 112,803. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Between 17 and 23 September, an average of 64.9 new hospitalisations per day were recorded, up from 55 per day the week before.

In total, 626 patients are currently in hospital, which is six more than yesterday. Of those patients, 120 are in intensive care, 11 more than yesterday. Patients on a ventilator number 60, three more than yesterday.

An average number of 4.1 deaths occurred per day over the past week, a rise of 1.4% compared to the average the week before. The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,974 – five more than yesterday.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of over 3 million tests have been carried out.

Belgium’s reproduction number (Rt) is currently 1.25, according to Sciensano’s figures. This means that, across the country, one infected person infects more than one other person on average, and that the epidemic is still growing.

The Brussels Times