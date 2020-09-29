   
US to set up border control checks in Brussels Airport
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 29 September, 2020
Latest News:
US to set up border control checks in...
First night of Brussels bars closing early goes...
New Belgian contact tracing app launches on Wednesday...
First of 20 drop-off zones to counter left-behind...
Coronavirus has cost STIB over €118 million so...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 29 September 2020
    US to set up border control checks in Brussels Airport
    First night of Brussels bars closing early goes smoothly
    New Belgian contact tracing app launches on Wednesday
    First of 20 drop-off zones to counter left-behind scooters created in Brussels
    Coronavirus has cost STIB over €118 million so far
    Belgium in Brief: The Flemish Condom Protest
    Belgian university launches mass self-screening coronavirus campaign
    Belgian government talks enter final hours… or days
    France to ban wild animals in circuses ‘within the next few years’
    Thousands of jobs at risk at Shell
    Belgium’s rapid coronavirus infection rate grinds to a halt
    Helicopter hijack: pilot and company become civil party to investigation
    Wallonia launches thousands of €80 tourism vouchers
    Number of new Covid-19 infections in Brussels stabilises
    Four more countries turn red on ECDC coronavirus map
    Brussels City bans prostitution in effort to curb coronavirus cases
    The Netherlands now considers all of Belgium an orange travel zone
    UK and EU start 9th round of Brexit negotiations
    ‘Never had to fire it’: Antwerp police use taser for the first time
    ‘Flanders is getting screwed’: N-VA youth distributes condoms against Vivaldi government
    View more
    Share article:

    US to set up border control checks in Brussels Airport

    Tuesday, 29 September 2020
    A pre-clearance station in Montreal airport. Credit: Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

    Belgium and the United States are working on a deal to allow passengers departing from Brussels Airport to clear customs and immigration in Brussels to avoid queues upon arrival at their destination.

    The Foreign Affairs Ministry and the US Embassy in Belgium signed the agreement on Monday and which still needs to be ratified by the Belgian Parliament before full implementation.

    The deal would see a preclearance station set up at Brussels Airport which will allow passengers on flights bound to the US to clear US customs and immigration before boarding their flight in Brussels.

    Related News:

     

    “With preclearance, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Brussels will conduct the same immigration, customs, and agriculture inspections of international air travellers currently performed upon arrival in the United States,” the foreign affairs ministry said in a press release.

    Going through US border controls in Brussels will enable travellers to bypass these checks after landing, allowing them to directly embark a connecting flight or reach their final destination.

    No date has been announced for the opening of the preclearance station, which will be reportedly staffed with 30 US customs officials and will be the first of its kind in mainland Europe.

    Belgium will be the latest country to set up American border control facilities, first installed in Toronto and currently available in several other Canadian airports as well as in airports in the United Arab Emirates, Bermuda, The Bahamas, Aruba and Ireland.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times