   
New coronavirus infections have plateaued, Belgian epidemiologist says
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 03 October, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium: More natural children take to the courts...
New coronavirus infections have plateaued, Belgian epidemiologist says...
‘Disappearing Wall’ on Brussels Grand Place for 30th...
Espionage: State security raised alarm about seven politicians...
Tweets wishing for Donald Trump’s death will be...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 03 October 2020
    Belgium: More natural children take to the courts
    New coronavirus infections have plateaued, Belgian epidemiologist says
    ‘Disappearing Wall’ on Brussels Grand Place for 30th anniversary of German reunification
    Espionage: State security raised alarm about seven politicians last year
    Tweets wishing for Donald Trump’s death will be removed, Twitter says
    ‘I think I’m doing very well’: Trump admitted to hospital as a precaution
    WHO will dismiss all those responsible for sexual violence in DRC
    Coronavirus: Number of deaths continues to rise
    Coronavirus: Preventive measures could be with us until next autumn
    Vivaldi government: unelected ministers are a Belgian tradition
    Joe Biden tests negative for Coronavirus
    A post-Brexit trade deal is up to the EU, says Boris Johnson
    Doctors can breach professional secrecy if a patient won’t quarantine
    Europe adopts long-standing sanctions against Belarus
    Overview: when and where are masks still mandatory in Brussels’ 19 municipalities?
    Brussels’ first Covid-19 testing village opens its doors
    Pharmacists: Flu vaccines should be reserved for the most vulnerable
    How Belgium’s new quarantine rules work
    Trans Europ Express: Europe aims to rebuild rail network after decades
    France could be entirely ‘red’ by next week, Sciensano warns
    View more
    Share article:

    New coronavirus infections have plateaued, Belgian epidemiologist says

    Saturday, 03 October 2020
    © Belga

    New coronavirus infections have plateaued in Belgium after surging in recent weeks, epidemiologist Yves Coppieters said in Saturday’s edition of La Libre Belgique.

    “We are over, or almost over, the spike in the epidemic that we have experienced over the past three weeks,” the Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB) epidemiologist said. “We have stabilised transmission, and the models show that the figures will go down in the next few days. We can reassure the population on the shape of the curve. It is stabilising, and then it will go down.”

    However, “this is nothing like the first wave,” Coppieters noted. “Now, it’s mainly young people who are affected, so there are few hospitalisations.”

    “The population has attained a reasonable level of social-distancing and protective practices that can be sustained over time and enable us to maintain this maximum transmission level, this transmission plateau,” the epidemiologist explained.

    “We won’t reach the zero-risk level,” he cautioned. “This plateau is the balance that needs to be maintained throughout the winter.”

    However, he felt young people in their twenties were not doing enough to protect fragile population groups, particularly seniors, as is can be seen from the “spread in the transmission of the virus to the older group.”

    The Brussels Times