   
10% of workers in Belgium on painkillers or anti-inflammatory meds
Sunday, 04 October, 2020
    10% of workers in Belgium on painkillers or anti-inflammatory meds

    Sunday, 04 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    One in every 10 workers in Belgium takes medication against pain or inflammation, according to a survey conducted by the Idewe external service provider, De Zondag reported.

    The survey was conducted among more than 200,000 Belgians, according to Idewe, which specialises in labour safety and protection issues, among other things.

    “Physical pain is one of the main causes of long-term absences for medical reasons,“ said Idewe’s Liesbeth Daenen. “One worker in five on disability is there because of muscular or joint pains,” she said.

    It is therefore important to raise awareness among employers on the need for good ergonomics at the workplace, Idewe stressed.

    It noted that informing staff on how pain functions, can evolve and can be influenced by certain work-related factors is also a good way to take it in hand. “Understanding how pain comes about reduces the anxiety it causes,” Daenen explained.

    The Brussels Times