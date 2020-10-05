   
Belgium’s national rail moves to make its stations more accessible
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 05 October, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium’s national rail moves to make its stations...
10 countries now coloured red on European coronavirus...
Belgium begins using wastewater to predict future coronavirus...
Council continues to delay adoption of coordination of...
Europe’s gender pay gap may not disappear before...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 05 October 2020
    Belgium’s national rail moves to make its stations more accessible
    10 countries now coloured red on European coronavirus map
    Belgium begins using wastewater to predict future coronavirus flare-ups
    Council continues to delay adoption of coordination of travel restrictions in the EU
    Europe’s gender pay gap may not disappear before 2104
    Brussels University Hospital expands capacity for coronavirus patients
    ‘Give me my sauce or I’ll call the cops’: Belgian woman threatens McDonald’s after order mistake
    Covid-19: Paris closes bars, reduces capacity for shopping centres
    Belgian ‘Coronalert’ tracing app already downloaded over 657,000 times
    STIB raises ticket price without a smart card
    Belgium expected to stabilise, now ‘same as France and Netherlands’
    Belgian Princess Delphine happy with official recognition as King Albert II’s daughter
    Secretary of State Mathieu Michel’s driver parks illegally for important MR party meeting
    Belgium in Brief: Leuven’s Deadly Hazing Faces Further Investigation
    Most of Belgium’s new Covid-19 cases come from Brussels and Wallonia
    Belgium’s recent Covid-19 case numbers included many who were not contagious
    Commission President von der Leyen quarantined after Covid-19 exposure
    Brussels bans public drinking in city centre
    Belgian average surges to over 2,100 daily coronavirus cases
    Coronavirus barometer will not be launched before it is ‘perfect,’ says PM
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s national rail moves to make its stations more accessible

    Monday, 05 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgian railway company SNCB will speed up the adaptation of its stations so that people with reduced mobility will eventually be able to take the train independently.

    The railway company will also adapt the design of its new double-decker trains with the upcoming order to bridge the difference in height with the platforms. The modified trains could be used “in the coming years,” according to a spokesman.

    With a new accessibility policy, SNCB wants to ensure that passengers with reduced mobility can take the train independently as much as possible. Among other things, the railway company has laid down that all platforms must be 76 centimetres high and that all newly ordered trains must be given that boarding height.

    Related News

     

    That is why the design for the forthcoming order for the new M7 double-decker coaches, 445 of which are already being delivered, will also be adapted to allow autonomous access to them. At present, passengers with reduced mobility still need assistance to get onto the carriages.

    On the sections where the new M7 trains will run, adjustments will also be accelerated to make the stations fully accessible. This means that the station will be equipped with ramps and lifts to each platform, blind guide lines, easily accessible ticket machines and platforms with a height of 76 centimetres.

    By 2025, the SNCB wants to double the number of such stations from 78 now to 150.

    The Brussels Times