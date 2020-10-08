   
Weather report: Belgium faces 75km/h gusts on Thursday
Thursday, 08 October, 2020
    Weather report: Belgium faces 75km/h gusts on Thursday

    Thursday, 08 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) has issued a code yellow for wind as gusts of up to 75 kilometres per hour are expected today.

    This afternoon, an active rain zone will come from the west and gradually reach the rest of the country, with a fairly strong and sometimes strong southwestern wind blowing along the coast.

    The strong gusts of wind that are expected bring “the possibility of local nuisance or damage and some inconvenience to traffic,” according to the RMI, which recommends vigilance in light of the code yellow.

    The Ministry of Interior affairs has activated the number 1722. This number is activated preventively when a storm or flood is announced.

    The fact that the number is activated says nothing about the seriousness of the warning and the extent of any damage. Its purpose is to ensure that the “112” emergency centres are not overloaded and that people who are in mortal danger are not kept waiting. It is not an emergency number.

