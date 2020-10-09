   
Belgian average surges to nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases per day
Friday, 09 October, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    An average of nearly 3,000 additional people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium over the past week, with a peak on Monday of over 4,600 positive tests in one day, according to Sciensano’s latest figures on Friday.

    Oer the 7-day period from 30 September to 6 October, an average of 2,916 new people tested positive, which is an increase of 72% compared to the week before, meaning the number of new infections rises sharply.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 143,596. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 280.7 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, an increase of 84% compared to the two weeks before.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of over 3.5 million tests have been carried out. Of those tests, about 36,600 were taken over the past week, with a positivity rate of 8.2%.

    This percentage went up from 6.9% last week, meaning that even though more tests are being carried out – which naturally results in more confirmed infections – the epidemic is still growing.

    Additionally, 96 new hospitalisations per day were recorded on average between 30 September and 6 October, up from 82.6 per day the week before.

    In total, 1,110 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, which is 60 more than yesterday. Of those patients, 213 are in intensive care, 12 more than yesterday. Patients on a ventilator number 96, two more than yesterday.

    Over the week from 29 September to 5 October, an average number of 12.1 deaths occurred per day, up from the average of 9.6 the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 10,126 – 18 more than yesterday.

    Belgium’s reproduction number (Rt) is currently 1.26, according to Sciensano’s figures. This means that, across the country, one infected person infects more than one other person on average, and that the epidemic is still growing.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times