   
‘Madness’: hundreds of students party on last night before early closure
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 09 October, 2020
Latest News:
‘Madness’: hundreds of students party on last night...
Germany will take new measures if Covid-19 numbers...
Brussels hospital can no longer admit more Covid-19...
Abortions without parental approval may soon be legal...
Netherlands approaches 6,000 new coronavirus cases per day...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 09 October 2020
    ‘Madness’: hundreds of students party on last night before early closure
    Germany will take new measures if Covid-19 numbers don’t stabilise, Merkel warns
    Brussels hospital can no longer admit more Covid-19 patients
    Abortions without parental approval may soon be legal in Spain
    Netherlands approaches 6,000 new coronavirus cases per day
    Alcoholic Belgian doctor faces jail time for death of British woman
    EU Commission approves €15.8 million aid for Brussels hotels
    ‘Pre-quarantining’ could save Christmas, German virologist suggests
    Australian farmer fined €39,000 over death of Flemish backpacker
    European Parliament walks out on EU budget negotiations
    New local lockdowns in France are possible, expert warns
    Rising figures, younger patients: recap of Friday’s Crisis Centre press conference
    Belgium in Brief: Blaming Bars
    New vice-premiers opt mainly for men as chief of staff
    Justice minister announces fines for breaking coronavirus rules
    TUI fly threatened with legal action over coronavirus complaints
    Germany’s uranium export to Russia may have violated EU law
    Belgian wolf found dead in Limburg
    Recap: which new measures start today in Belgium?
    Belgian average surges to nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases per day
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Madness’: hundreds of students party on last night before early closure

    Friday, 09 October 2020
    Credit: Screengrab Twitter/Ilkay Bahceli

    Leuven police were forced to intervene on Thursday evening to dispel crowds after hundreds of people gathered in the city centre to take advantage of the last night that bars could stay open past midnight in Belgium.

    The police received reports of crowds of people flouting the coronavirus measures on gatherings and social distance, alongside complaints of too much noise and a few skirmishes, police spokesperson Nicolas Del Piero told Het Laatste Nieuws.

    Café-owners were astounded by the students’ behaviour. “It is a bit disastrous, all this chaos. You could call it madness,” one café-owner told De Morgen. “It is so unfortunate. We provide bubbles, disinfect everything and put up screens. 95% of customers respect that, and then you have 5% idiots who ruin it.”

    Translation: “Loud singing and skirmishes on Leuven’s Oude Markt last night during the last café evening until 1:00 AM for the time being. Face masks and 1.5 metres are barely there anymore.”

    The footage was met by shock on social media, with many people, including Secretary of State in the new government Sammy Mahdi, urging people to behave, and remember that the country is dealing with a deadly virus.


    According to Luc Sels, rector of the KU Leuven, the vast majority of the school’s students adhere to the rules very well. “However, there is a small minority among our youth, as in the rest of society, who are selfish and do not – or do not want to – understand the message,” he said.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times