   
Belgium’s oldest murder defendant gets ten years
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 10 October, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium’s oldest murder defendant gets ten years...
Brussels hospital can no longer admit more Covid-19...
Australian farmer fined €39,000 over death of Flemish...
Covid-19: After contact tracing, now comes source tracing...
Netherlands approaches 6,000 new coronavirus cases per day...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 10 October 2020
    Belgium’s oldest murder defendant gets ten years
    Brussels hospital can no longer admit more Covid-19 patients
    Australian farmer fined €39,000 over death of Flemish backpacker
    Covid-19: After contact tracing, now comes source tracing
    Netherlands approaches 6,000 new coronavirus cases per day
    Recap: which new measures start today in Belgium?
    Brexit: EU citizens can’t enter UK with ID card from October 2021
    ‘Pre-quarantining’ could save Christmas, German virologist suggests
    EU looks to AI to fight coronavirus pandemic
    Outdoor dinosaur exhibition launches in Mechelen on Saturday
    ‘Madness’: hundreds of students party on last night before early closure
    Brussels’ plans for highway toll could cost drivers over €2,000 each year
    Germany will take new measures if Covid-19 numbers don’t stabilise, Merkel warns
    Abortions without parental approval may soon be legal in Spain
    European Parliament walks out on EU budget negotiations
    Alcoholic Belgian doctor faces jail time for death of British woman
    EU Commission approves €15.8 million aid for Brussels hotels
    New local lockdowns in France are possible, expert warns
    Rising figures, younger patients: recap of Friday’s Crisis Centre press conference
    Belgium in Brief: Blaming Bars
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s oldest murder defendant gets ten years

    Saturday, 10 October 2020
    Clara Maes is led into court for her murder trial. © Belga

    A court in Luxembourg province has found an 89-year-old woman guilty of murder, and sentenced her to 10 years in prison.

    Clara Maes was accused of the murder in January 2015 of her neighbour and close friend Suzanne Thibeau, aged 93. Thibeau was found dead in her home, lying in a pool of blood, by two other friends.

    Suspicion soon turned in the direction of Maes, who admitted to having paid her neighbour a visit the same morning. She regularly did so, she explained, to help her older friend with household tasks.

    Finally she was charged in July 2015, but she was never imprisoned because of her advanced age and the fact that she did not represent a flight risk.

    The prosecution based its case on a will drawn up by Thibeau, which it was argued was generous to Maes – a possible motive for murder. According to the prosecution, Maes when interviewed had shown an unusually detailed knowledge of Thibeau’s private affairs, and yet claimed memory lapses when questioned on other delicate matters.

    The defence argued for an acquittal, but the jury was swung by evidence such as the frequent disputes between the two neighbours, and the presence of DNA from the victim in Maes’ car, from a source that could not have been innocent, such as blood. In addition, clothing she had handed over to the police, which she said she had been wearing the last time she had seen Thibeau, were found not to have been worn since the last time they were washed.

    After she was convicted, the defence asked for a sentence of five years suspended, arguing that Maes, now confined to a nursing home, was neither a flight risk nor a threat to society. In her condition, counsel Alexandre Mignon pointed out, locking her up in prison would be impossible.

    The prosecution, on the other hand, called for a sentence of not less than 10 years without suspension. “Our society cannot be seen to tolerate murder,” said advocate-general Anne-Sophie Guilmot during the penalty phase.

    The jury – who take part in the deliberations on sentencing, along with the lead judge, in the Belgian system – agreed, and Maes was sentenced to 10 years.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times