   
Coronavirus crisis is affecting gender equality at the workplace
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 10 October, 2020
Latest News:
Legalising cocaine is ‘something to consider,’ says Antwerp...
Coronavirus: Church switches hand gel for holy water...
Coronavirus crisis is affecting gender equality at the...
Pope, Prince William and celebrities unite for the...
Covid-19: All indicators on the rise, more than...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 10 October 2020
    Legalising cocaine is ‘something to consider,’ says Antwerp mayor
    Coronavirus: Church switches hand gel for holy water
    Coronavirus crisis is affecting gender equality at the workplace
    Pope, Prince William and celebrities unite for the climate
    Covid-19: All indicators on the rise, more than 3,000 new cases a day in Belgium
    Climate-change risks exceed 2001 estimates
    Azerbaijani missiles fall on the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh
    Brussels hospital opens quiet retreat for stressed care workers
    Real estate activity on the upswing but still below 2019 levels
    Neighbouring countries order millions of rapid coronavirus tests, Belgium none
    Mosquito that infected Belgian couple probably came in by plane
    Coronavirus: record 20,000 cases confirmed in France in last 24 hours
    Belgium’s oldest murder defendant gets ten years
    Brussels hospital can no longer admit more Covid-19 patients
    Australian farmer fined €39,000 over death of Flemish backpacker
    Covid-19: After contact tracing, now comes source tracing
    Netherlands approaches 6,000 new coronavirus cases per day
    Recap: which new measures start today in Belgium?
    Brexit: EU citizens can’t enter UK with ID card from October 2021
    ‘Pre-quarantining’ could save Christmas, German virologist suggests
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus crisis is affecting gender equality at the workplace

    Saturday, 10 October 2020
    © Belga

    The novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis has certainly affected businesses, but it has also had an impact on gender equality at the workplace, according to participants in a webinar organised on Thursday by the Institute for Gender Equality.

    Generally, men have telecommuted as much as women, according to the Institute’s spokesperson, Veronique De Baets. On the other hand, specific measures taken to support workers are more “gendered”, she noted.

    Baets cited the example of the Corona parental holiday, which has been more popular among women. In May 2020, 67% of its beneficiaries were women. That proportion kept increasing since then and in August it was 78%.

    COVID-19 has also had an influence on employment, according to the Vrije Universiteit Brussel’s TOR research group. Due to telecommuting, employees have been spending more time at home, which has modified the organisation of housework, with men devoting slightly more time to it.

    Women have reduced the amount of time spent on household work, but mostly because some tasks they usually carried out no longer needed to be done, such as taking the children to school, according to researcher Theun Pieter van Tienoven.

    However, the way employees organise their remunerated work has not changed significantly. Most have continued to work from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., although some male workers work in the evening between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

    “Care needs to be taken to ensure that the anti-COVID measures do not widen the gender gap,” Véronique De Baets stressed. The Institute wants the measures assessed against the background of gender inequality.

    The Brussels Times